Selena Gomez shades ex Justin Bieber in furious Instagram rant

Selena Gomez took a not-so-subtle swipe at her former boyfriend Justin Bieber in a rant session on Instagram.

The 33-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday, Dec. 7 to confirm her rumoured romance with Benny Blanco by commenting ‘Facts’ under a post.

In a defense spree against critics of her new flame shortly after, she shaded her notorious romance with the Baby singer, calling him a “f***boy”.

The Who Says singer insisted that she’s the “happiest” she has ever been, noting the record producer is “still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”

“I know what’s best for me and I will I get what I deserve,” she wrote in reply to one of the comments. “I appreciate your misguided input but I am growing.”

Gomez added: “Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

“I don’t understand,” she addressed another critic. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want.”

“But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done,” the pop star affirmed.

“If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in y[sic] life at all,” she added.

For the unversed, Gomez and Bieber were in an on again, off again relationship for eight years until 2018.

The Yummy singer went on to marry his childhood friend Hailey Bieber soon after their split, while Gomez has remained mum about her love life except for a few high-profile romances, including The Weeknd.