Selena Gomez flashes ‘engagement’ ring amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez continues to flaunt ring by Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco seems to have popped the question to Selena Gomez just after the singer confirmed their romance on Thursday, as she flaunted her ring one more time.



The 31-year-old singer and actress announced her relationship with 35-year-old music producer Benny Blanco the day before, posting a romantic photo of the two along with a picture of the ring that bears his initial.

She went to Holiday Bar in West Village, New York, after the news broke, looking stylish in black and flaunting her jewelry.

Earlier, Selena liked and commented on the Instagram post "Facts" under Popfactions, which stated that the star "seemingly confirms" that she's "in a relationship."

Selena then followed to share the romantic confirmation snap.

While out in New York City, the stunning woman smiled and disclosed that they have been dating for six months and that he is the best person to treat her.

On Instagram, Selena and Benny already have a mutual following, in addition to Selena's mother Mandy Teefey.

Selena had left a remark on Benny's Instagram post about his new cookbook, "Open Wide," one month earlier. She wrote "Finally" and included hands up emojis.