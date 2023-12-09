Kate Middleton rejoices 'special moments' from Christmas Carol service

File Footage

Kate Middleton expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been a part of her special Christmas Carol service, which took place at Westminster Abbey on December 8.



The Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming video with a sweet note on her official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Princess Kate wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our special carol service, Together at Christmas."

She continued, "From the performers whose voices filled Westminster Abbey, to the early years workforce of carers, midwives, nurses and so many more who are not only making a difference to children today but also shaping a happier, healthier world in the future."

Kate, who turned a royal hostess for the event close to her heart, looked beautiful in an all-white ensemble.

Catherine's husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also graced the Christmas concert.

Notably, this year's carol service is associated with Shaping Us programme, which is Kate's initiative to highlight the importance of early childhood.

Earlier in November, the mother-of-three delivered a thought-provoking speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium.

Catherine shared, "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."

Kate went on to urge everyone to build a healthier world which will help in nurturing the foundations that support our children.