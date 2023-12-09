Sophie Turner ‘really happy’ with Peregrine Pearson after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner and Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson romance 'still fairly new'

Sophie Turner seems to be doing well following her split husband Joe Jonas nearly three months later.

The Game of Thrones alum appeared to have moved on to British aristocrat Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson after they first sparked dating rumours in October.

“Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” a source told Us Weekly.

However, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress confirmed her romance as she was pictured during a romantic stroll in London on Friday. The pair were laughing and chatting as they held hands; and during their stroll, they packed on the PDA several times.

Reda More: Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson share intimate moment together, confirm relationship

The insider noted that Turner, 27, “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and she has “become progressively closer” to the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, 29.

“Things are still fairly new,” the source added. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

However, the source shared that it’s “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential” in the relationship.

Read More: Joe Jonas now approves Sophie Turner’s new boyfriend, changes stance

Turner was first spotted with Pearson in late October. At the time, they were photographed sharing a kiss while at the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris.



The outing came just two months after the Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce following four years of marriage and two daughters later.