Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson share intimate moment together, confirm relationship

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson are going strong!

Sophie has officially confirmed her relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine as they were spotted together again this week.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress, currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Joe Jonas, was seen locking lips with Peregrine, known as Perry, the heir to a media empire with a family net worth exceeding £224 million.

Sophie and Peregrine, 29, were first seen kissing in October, sparking speculation about her moving on from her breakup with Joe Jonas.

Their recent public display of affection suggests they are giving their romance a serious try, appearing smitten with each other during an evening stroll on Thursday.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Peregrine, who recently ended his relationship with King Charles's goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, seems to have found comfort in Sophie after their respective breakups.

Their relationship seems to be intensifying, with the couple unable to keep their hands off each other during the romantic walk.

Their first public sighting occurred during the Rugby World Cup in France in October, where they were seen kissing near the Gare du Nord station.