Ryan O’Neal passes away at age 82

Ryan O’Neal is missed by fellow actors and friends.

Ryan O’Neal has passed away at the age of 82.

This heartbreaking announcement was made by his son Patrick on December 08, Friday through a social media post.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go,” he wrote, “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.”

The renowned Hollywood actor’s last public appearance was in Brentwood, California, on November 6. He was seen being assisted into his vehicle from a wheelchair with a caregiver's help.

Rewinding back, he gained prominence in the 1970s with notable films such as What’s Up Doc, The Main Event, Barry Lyndon, and featured next to top female stars of that era, including Marisa Berenson and Barbra Streisand.

Two of his works however remain most notable: Paper Moon, where he played a role alongside real-life daughter Tatum O’Neal. And Love Story, which was recognized with a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Beyond his professional achievements, the star was famously involved with Charlie's Angels actress Farrah Fawcett for nearly two decades, resulting in the birth of their son, Redmond.

Their "roller coaster relationship" endured trials with them parting ways in 1997 because of his “infidelity and violent behavior,” but they eventually mended tensions and remained together until Fawcett’s death in 2008, albeit never married each other.

Ryan’s legacy encompasses a rich cinematic contribution and a memorable personal history that has left a mark on Hollywood for years to come.