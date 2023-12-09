Ryan Gosling shows interest in playing a ‘sandwich’ Ken spinoff

Ryan Gosling has denied having any knowledge of a potential Barbie sequel, asserting his lack of information on the matter, but suggested a few humorous ideas for its next production.



In a discussion about the blockbuster movie at London's BFI Southbank, he responded to a fan's inquiry about a sequel, humorously stating, "Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing."

Regarding Ken 2.0, he added, “Can it be a husky Ken? Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that next time?”

“We have no information. I will say what Greta and Margot have said,” America Ferrera included her explanation, “They did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table… Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years.”

In another interview, Greta Gerwig was questioned about a spinoff featuring Ken, and she didn’t entirely reject the idea, contemplating, “I mean, the truth is, you know… I guess we’ll see.”

She’s hoping that this wonderful hit serves as a launch pad for various Barbie flicks that are not necessarily centered on Margot Robbie’s character. Her team says that it’s a “rich universe that’s very broad and elastic in terms of opportunities.”