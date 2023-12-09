Hugh Grant ‘nervous’ to work with Timothee Chalamet in Wonka: Here’s why

Hugh Grant shares his views working with Timothee Chalamet in Wonka movie

Hugh Grant has recently addressed working experience with Timothee Chalamet on the set of upcoming movie, Wonka.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Music and Lyrics star admitted, “I was a bit nervous of him.”

“I don't like people who are too successful, and I thought his career had gone a bit too well,” quipped the 63-year-old.

However, Hugh revealed, “I did warm to him (Timothee). He gave me good gossip.”

Timothee expressed his dismay of not getting “the deluxe Hugh Grant experience” as he had to deliver his motion-capture CGI performance off camera.

“But he was close by in a tent,” said Timothee.

Hugh, who depicted the 18-inch-tall Oompa Loompa, told the outlet, “I couldn't be on the set because I'm too big. But I was in a tent just nearby with my helmet on with all the cameras. A highly complicated business.”

Elsewhere in the interview, director Paul King chimed in and mentioned that both Timothee and Hugh “have a kind of banter through the movie and they're sort of slowly becoming a double act as the movie goes on”.

“And that's something I think is very hard to do if you're never in the same room together,” remarked Paul.

The director added, “The way they both like to perform is they like to try lots of different takes and try different things in those takes, and I was entirely 100% supportive of their desire to get some chemistry going.”

Meanwhile, Wonka will release in theatres on December 15.