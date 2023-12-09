Helen Mirren lauds Adele’s singing, calls her ‘game-changing artist’

Helen Mirren speaks highly of Adele as a singer at THR Annual Women in Entertainment Gala

Helen Mirren has recently commended Adele’s singing and compared it with music legends like Edith Piaf and Elvis Presley.



Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles, Helen, who presented Adele with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, said, “You know, there are moments in life that you never forget and none more so when you first hear an artist and a song that's truly different from anything that's come before and really speaks to you.”

“And I'll never forget the first time I had that experience was when I heard Edith Piaf sing, and then when I heard Elvis Presley sing, and I had exactly the same reaction a few decades later,” continued Helen.

She recalled, “I think it was about 2008, maybe, when I heard Adele singing 'Hometown Glory,' and this shiver went down my back.”

“That chill that comes just a few times in your life when you realise you are listening to a brilliant and game-changing artist, she said of that moment. "And I thought, wow, a goddess walks amongst us."

Earlier, Helen confessed that she was stunned to hear Adele speak in a radio interview

“I thought, 'Oh my God, not only is she a goddess, she's an ordinary Londoner just like me. I mean, what an extraordinary rare combination of being one of us, but also having a talent and a tenor that can take us, transport us to somewhere truly otherworldly,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Helen added that Adele’s “voice is one for the ages. It is truly timeless”.