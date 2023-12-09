Sofia Vergara exudes style in gray loungewear amid legal dispute

Sofia Vergara sported a gray crushed velvet purse worn crossbody-style

Sofia Vergara stepped out in Los Angeles looking fantastic ahead of the weekend.

The 51-year-old, currently disputing a claim of failing to pay a contractor over $1 million, showcased casual yet fashionable style in a gray loungewear set, featuring a zip-up, bomber-style sweatshirt and matching drawstring pants.

The fashion-forward media personality layered a black top underneath and completed the look with white sneakers, shielding her eyes with large black sunglasses for a low-profile appearance.

With straight, blonde-highlighted locks and stylish accessories, including earrings and necklaces, Vergara exuded her usual stunning appeal.

Beneath her sunglasses, she appeared typically stunning with a full face of peachy-toned makeup. The actress, born in Colombia, sported a gray crushed velvet purse worn crossbody-style to carry her belongings.

Last month, an attorney for the star hit back after a former contractor claimed she failed to pay a massive bill for work done on her LA mansion.

In a statement obtained by DailyMail.com, Marty Singer, Vergara's lawyer, said: 'My client made claims against the contractor, Reside, several months before this specious lawsuit was filed.

'Sofia Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seeking damages in excess of $5 million.'

'We are confident that my client will prevail in this dispute.'