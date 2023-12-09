Kerry Washington dishes out details about amazing friendship with Reese Witherspoon

Kerry Washington opens up about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon at Entertainment Gala

Kerry Washington has recently dished out details about her amazing friendship with Reese Witherspoon.



Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday, Washington recalled her first meeting with Little Fires Everywhere producer and co-star.

“I remember when I was first starting my production company, I realised, Oh, Reese Witherspoon has had three production companies,” said the 46-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

Washington stated, “I bet she has some wisdom to share about what has worked and what hasn't. And I called her.”

The Fantastic Four actress continued, “Reese and I didn't even know each other. I called her and I said, ‘I'm going to start my production company. Can you tell me about some pitfalls to avoid?’ And she was like, ‘Nobody has ever done that.’”

“It was the beginning of our friendship. And so, I think having mentors, whether they're peers or elders, is so vitally important,” remarked Washington.

The American Son star noted, “I think sometimes mentorships are more formal in the context of today, and sometimes they're more casual and personal, but having people who have extra wisdom and experience to go to and say, ‘Tell me how you did this,’ that has been so vital in my career.”

“And then being willing to pass that information on so that people who are coming behind you through the door is also so rewarding and important,” she added.

Meanwhile, Washington launched her Simpson Street production company in 2016, four years before sharing the screen with Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere.