Gisele Bundchen, ex Tom Brady’s son celebrates birthday separate from parents

On Friday, Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen separately wished their son Benjamin a happy 14th birthday.

The NFL icon, 46, and the supermodel, 43, who parted ways in October 2022, took to their respective Instagram pages to share heartwarming tributes to the teenager along with sweet snapshots.

'We love you so much,' Tom wrote on his post. 'You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!'

Gisele shared, 'You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday.'

These posts followed the celebrities' birthday shout-outs to their daughter Vivian on Tuesday as she turned 11.

Tom also has a son named John, 16, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The confirmation of Tom and Gisele's divorce came in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.