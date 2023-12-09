Andrew Garfield makes honest confession about fans preferring other Spider-Mans

Andrew Garfield discusses about other fellow actors taking on the role of Spider- Man at Red Sea festival

Andrew Garfield has recently confessed he is fine with fans favouring other Spider-Mans and not him.



Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday, Andrew, who played the role of Peter Parkers in the Amazing Spider-Man, said, “I'm 40 years old. If you love me, fine, and if you don't love me, it's your loss.”

Andrew also recalled sharing the screen with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021.

“Every single one of us had our own version of that character and we didn't know how they were going to interact, until they were actually interacting in the room together,” he remarked per Variety.

Andrew noted, “It was as if you were making a low-budget short film with friends. And it was the biggest movie in the history of movies.”

While talking about his role in The Amazing Spider-Man, the actor revealed, “I was in the gym a lot. I ate soup and berries. I trained at Parkour and yoga. I need to nourish that child who is out there watching.”

Irrespective of fans’ favourites, Andrew shared he “loved Spider-Man since I was 3 years old”.

Earlier in April 2022, Andrew spoke up about his fellow Spider-Men particularly Tom on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Tom is pretty great at creating subgenres of games for you all,” he added.