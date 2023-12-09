Princess Charlene looks beautiful in festive outfit alongside Prince Albert at Christmas illuminations

The former Olympian attended the event with her husband, Prince Albert II, both appearing in good spirits

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked beautiful in red tartan at Christmas illuminations with Prince Albert.

The former Olympian, aged 45, attended the event with her husband, Prince Albert II, aged 65, both appearing in good spirits.

They were accompanied by Princess Stephanie of Monaco. Mother-of-two Charlene exuded elegance and sophistication, sporting her trademark blonde pixie cut neatly styled into a side parting.

She complemented her glamorous appearance with a classic makeup look, featuring a fresh complexion, classic cat-eye makeup, liquid black eyeliner with a flick, and voluminous eyelashes.

The couple smiled as they posed for photographs with the President of Monte-Carlo Societe des Bains de Mer (SBM), Stephane Valeri.

Parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert did not appear to be accompanied by their eight-year-old children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The couple's festive outing follows a recent appearance at the end of November when they attended a glitzy gala for Monaco National Day.