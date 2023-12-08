Princess Beatrice radiates joy with stepson, Edo Mapelli Mozzi at Kate's carol concert

The service at Westminster Abbey will honour the selfless efforts of communities across the UK

Princess Beatrice radiated joy in a festive tartan dress as she arrived at Westminster Abbey this evening with her husband and stepson.

The 35-year-old royal walked hand-in-hand with Christopher Wolfe 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, accompanied by her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice's green and navy dress featured statement sleeves, button detailing, and a flared skirt, complemented by her curled strawberry-blonde locks cascading down her back.

Property developer Edo, 38, looked sharp in a navy suit, tie, and pocket square, while seven-year-old Wolfie appeared adorable in a beige jacket with green trim and bronze buttons.

The service at Westminster Abbey will honour the selfless efforts of communities across the UK, emphasizing the significance of unity in supporting one another.

Spearheaded by Kate, the service, titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, "will blend traditional and modern elements, catering to people of all faiths and none."

Scheduled to be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve, the event will feature performances by the Westminster Abbey choir, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, James Bay, and a special duet from Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

In a busy week for Beatrice, she was previously spotted at the premiere of James Blunt: One Brit Wonder at London's Picturehouse Central alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Wednesday night.