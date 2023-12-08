Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Omid Scobie's dramatic 'U-turn' in style

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children attend Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise, gave a befitting response to their haters as they put on a united front to attend Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in high spirits amid reports of Harry and Meghan author Omid Scobie's big confession about naming the royals in Dutch edition of his book.

Crowed favourite Prince Louis, 5, also was also there to support her mother Kate Middleton at her big event amid ongoing controversy about the royal family.

Prince Louis joined his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the royal Christmas carol concert for the first time.

The star-studded show of Waleses began after royal author Omid Scobie admitted of giving "early and unedited text" to Dutch publisher of his book.

Kate and William's display of unity is being considered as a brilliant way of responding to the author who allegedly made an attempt to "disgrace" the royal family.