Emily Blunt weighs in on Christopher Nolan’s British compliments for actors

Emily Blunt shares her work experience with Christopher Nolan

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway have one more common link besides The Devil Wears Prada and that is Christopher Nolan.



Speaking on the latest instalment of Variety’s Actors on Actors earlier this week, Emily and Anne praised working with Christopher in movies directed by him.

Emily, who worked with Christopher for the first time in Oppenheimer, revealed Chris, whom she called “Captain Extraordinary”, had never been satisfied with the actor’s performance.

“I always feel that with Chris’ hair, I can tell when he is very happy with a take because his hair starts to dance,” she told The Devil Wears Prada co-star.

Emily stated, “He has quite expressive hair, I noticed. It's almost like he vibrates when he's really happy with a take. He's not going to tell you that he's that happy, though, because he's very English.”

The Edge of Tomorrow actress shared, “I think everyone's very intimidated.”

She recalled her first meeting with Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr. whom she said, “You're going to just love it so much and the screws are going to get tightened on you so much and it's just the most focused, wonderful, unchaotic set. But you're going to get some very British compliments.’”

In the end, Emily pointed out, “The part that blows my mind about Chris, because he is authoritative in the best sense of the word, is how deeply he really listens.”

To this, Anne, who also starred in Christopher’s The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, concurred as she added, “He's so present with you.”