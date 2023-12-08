‘This Morning’ fans call for Emma Willis, Rylan Clark's permanent hosting gig

Viewers of This Morning were urging producers to consider Emma Willis and Rylan Clark as the permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
The former Big Brother presenter, 47, and X Factor star, 35, co-hosted the show on Friday, earning praise from excited viewers who admired their on-screen chemistry.
Twitter users penned: 'What a fabulous week with @Rylan and @EmmaWillis. I’ve not enjoyed the programme this much for ages!!!... please just announce @EmmaWillis and @Rylan as the main presenters! There’s nobody better'.
In October, Holly departed the show after 14 years, following the earlier exit of her longtime co-star and friend, Phillip, who left amid a scandal involving his 'ill-advised but not illegal' affair with a younger colleague on the show.
Since then, various stars like Dermot O'Leary, Cat Deeley, and Alison Hammond have taken turns as temporary hosts, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of permanent replacements.
The Princess of Wales relied on conveying her message to Meghan Markle via her clothing
Emily Blunt shares her working experience with Christopher Nolan along with Anne Hathaway
This legal battle has important implications for the comic book industry
Prince Louis accompanied his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kate's annual Christmas Carol service
Princess Kate's show-stopping entry at Westminster Abbey left everyone in awe
Adele reveals her song had a link with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair