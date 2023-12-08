‘This Morning’ fans call for Emma Willis, Rylan Clark's permanent hosting gig

Fans considering Emma Willis and Rylan Clark as the permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Viewers of This Morning were urging producers to consider Emma Willis and Rylan Clark as the permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The former Big Brother presenter, 47, and X Factor star, 35, co-hosted the show on Friday, earning praise from excited viewers who admired their on-screen chemistry.

Twitter users penned: 'What a fabulous week with @Rylan and @EmmaWillis. I’ve not enjoyed the programme this much for ages!!!... please just announce @EmmaWillis and @Rylan as the main presenters! There’s nobody better'.

In October, Holly departed the show after 14 years, following the earlier exit of her longtime co-star and friend, Phillip, who left amid a scandal involving his 'ill-advised but not illegal' affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Since then, various stars like Dermot O'Leary, Cat Deeley, and Alison Hammond have taken turns as temporary hosts, with fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of permanent replacements.