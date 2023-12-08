Kate Middleton drops jaws in winter white at her Christmas Carol Concert

Kate Middleton narrates the heritage of royal tradition with her fashion sense

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has played royal hostess at her third Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, who began new royal holiday tradition in 2021 with her first public piano performance, appeared to be supermodel at her third Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.



The Princess of Wales turned heads with her stunning appearance at the London venue, decked out in Christmas trees, wreaths and other holiday decor for the festive evening.

The venue has a very special meaning for Princess Kate as it's the place where she tied the knot with man of her dreams William on April 2011. Now the couple share three children together.



Kate dropped jaws in head-to-toe winter white as she greeted the clergy and some of the evening's performers before the service began.



To elevate her looks she cascaded her famous wavy locks on her shoulders.

Princess Kate's show stopping entry left every one in awe as she was narrating the heritage of royal tradition with her fashion sense, tugging at William's heartstrings with her elegance.

Kate's this year event, which is linked to Princess Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, will feature performances by Westminster Abbey's choir, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay



The palace said the event was organized to “thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the U.K. and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings."



On the other hand, future king William is set to do a reading during the service, along with additional readings from Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp and Jim Broadbent.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts have also shared a picture from Kate's carol service, captioning: "Tonight's carol service with @earlychildhood is a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK, celebrating the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings."

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, airing on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from Princess Kate, films that highlight the importance of early childhood and celebrations of the contributions people in our communities are making to support the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.

At the inaugural Christmas concert, hosted by Kate, was held at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021, William's sweetheart mesmerised viewers with her first public piano performance along with Tom Walker as he sang "For Those Who Can't Be Here."