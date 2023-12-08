Nicki Minaj reigns supreme with fiery new album, ‘PinkFriday2’

Nicki Minaj has reason to celebrate as she has finally released her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2. It's a sequel to her platinum-certified debut album, Pink Friday.



The rapper announced the album's release on her 41st birthday after several delays. Minaj shared a video on her Instagram account revealing the 22-song tracklist.

The album features collaborations with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and several others. Her hit single Super Freaky Girl, which debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 100 after its release last August, was also included in the tracklist.

The video starts with the words Pink Friday 2 as a pink aeroplane flies through pink skies.

“The airline is ready to make its descent, buckle up,” Minaj could be heard saying. Then, as Minaj's voice could be heard once more, the scene shifted to the pink inside of the aircraft, “As we prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up and your seatbelts are tightly fastened.”

The video showcases a pink phone that displays the following song tracks: Are You Gone Already, FTCU, Beep Beep, Falling 4 U, Let Me Calm Down (feat. J. Cole), RNB (feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang), Pink Birthday, Cowgirl (feat. Lourdiz), Everybody (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Big Difference, Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Forward From Trini (feat. Skillibeng & Skeng), Pink Friday Girls, Super Freaky Girl, Bahm Bahm, My Life, Nicki Hendrix (feat. Future), Blessings (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard), Last Time I Saw You, and Just the Memories.

One of the tracks called "Barbie Dangerous" appears to be a tribute to her contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack. Additionally, the album features another collaboration with Drake titled "Needle," similar to the original Pink Friday.