Mariah Carey spreads holiday cheer with new music video

Mariah Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas, has given fans an early holiday gift with the release of a brand new music video for her iconic hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You.



This new version features live footage from Carey's recently concluded "Merry Christmas to All!" tour, capturing the magic and joy of her festive performances.

The video opens with a montage of behind-the-scenes moments from the tour, showcasing the elaborate sets, dazzling costumes, and joyful energy that has become synonymous with Carey's holiday shows.

The scene then transitions to a live performance of All I Want for Christmas Is You, where Carey delivers a powerhouse vocal performance that is sure to get even the scrooges in the holiday spirit.

Interspersed throughout the performance are heartwarming shots of fans singing along, captivated by Carey's undeniable charisma and the infectious energy of the song.

The video also features special appearances from some of Carey's tour dancers, who add to the festive atmosphere with their high-energy choreography.

For fans of Mariah Carey and Christmas music alike, it is a must-watch that is sure to bring a smile to your face and fill you with holiday cheer.