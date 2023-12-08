 
Friday December 08, 2023
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham looks stunning as she poses with daughter Harper at Vogue event

Victoria also shared snaps with her friends at the event as she thanked Vogue for the lunch

By Christina Harrold
December 08, 2023
Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper enjoyed quality time together at a Vogue event in Miami on Thursday.

The 49-year-old fashion designer beamed in a sweet snap with 12-year-old Harper, who wore a black dress for the occasion.

Victoria looked sensational in a chic white suit from her upcoming Spring/Summer collection, complemented by a simple black leather belt. Harper, the youngest of the Beckham children, wore an all-black floor-length dress and smiled in the photo with her mom.

Victoria shared the picture on her story with the caption: 'Love u so much #Harper Seven!!!'

Meanwhile, she captioned her main post: 'Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx

'I'm wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!'

