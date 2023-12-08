Victoria Beckham looks stunning as she poses with daughter Harper at Vogue event

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper enjoyed quality time together at a Vogue event in Miami on Thursday.
The 49-year-old fashion designer beamed in a sweet snap with 12-year-old Harper, who wore a black dress for the occasion.
Victoria looked sensational in a chic white suit from her upcoming Spring/Summer collection, complemented by a simple black leather belt. Harper, the youngest of the Beckham children, wore an all-black floor-length dress and smiled in the photo with her mom.
Victoria shared the picture on her story with the caption: 'Love u so much #Harper Seven!!!'
Meanwhile, she captioned her main post: 'Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx
'I'm wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!'
Victoria also shared snaps with her friends at the event as she thanked Vogue for the lunch.
