Is Olivia Rodrigo a prying ex?

Olivia Rodrigo is the embodiment of every nosy ex's worst fear!



The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter made an embarrassing social media error once by following her ex-boyfriend on Instagram after accidentally checking out his page, according to her appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry,” Rodrigo, 20, said. “And I accidentally followed him 'cause I was stalking him!"

Her mistake became more apparent since Rodrigo doesn't follow anyone on Instagram, a choice she made to stay off social media.

"I was just following one person so it was super obvious that I was following him," she said.

Although the singer of "Drivers Licence" was first unaware, her buddy quickly realised and ran into her room, asking, "Did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!"

However, when Rodrigo quickly tapped "unfollow," her phone abruptly died and she was left with no way to access the Instagram app.

“I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while,” the star recalled, joking, “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys be safe! Get your two-factor authentication, you guys.’ "

Rodrigo is not going to make that again. She revealed to Fallon, 49, that she now maintains a hidden Instagram account—also referred to as "a Finsta"—to assist shield her from precisely that kind of stuff. She mentioned that you can "just lurk and be curious" with the account.



