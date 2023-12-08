Princess Lilibet holds the key to Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles

Lilibet may bring the Sussexs and the royal family together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet, who has reportedly not seen her grandfather King Charles in person, may have the key to the palace for her parents.

Princess Lilibet is being said to be the potential game changer to bring the Sussexs and the royal family together as her innocence may melt hearts of the both parties if she appears with her royal relatives in the UK.



There are speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could spend Christmas in the UK as the 75-year-old monarch is said to be in great pain in wanting to see his granddaughter Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are last known to have spent Christmas with the royal family in 2018, when the couple stayed at Sandringham Estate during the festive period. Since then, Meghan and Harry have spent the festive season away from the UK.

The monarch has scarcely seen grandson Prince Archie, and is not yet known to have met his granddaughter Princess Lilibet in person.



He is said to be dropping hints to the Sussexes that the door is open for a Christmas return, according to reports.

A source told Express UK the monarch is hoping for "peace and positivity" among his family. This is something that means "everything to him."

They added: "It pains him that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."