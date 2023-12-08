 
December 08, 2023
Selena Gomez shows love for Benny Blanco amidst online criticism

Selena Gomez has also dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd

By Christina Harrold
December 08, 2023
Selena Gomez is not here for the negativity! The singer recently took to social media to defend her relationship with producer Benny Blanco after receiving backlash from some fans who believe she "downgraded" by dating him.

The controversy started when Gomez began posting pictures with Blanco on her Instagram stories, seemingly confirming their romance. Some fans took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disapproval of the relationship, comparing Blanco to Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The Calm Down crooner wasn't about to let the negativity slide. She responded to the hateful comments directly, writing in one post: "Facts." In another comment, she wrote: "He's better than anyone I've ever been with."

While Gomez has since deleted the comments, the message was clear: she's happy with Blanco and will not tolerate negativity about their relationship.

This isn't the first time Gomez has spoken out against negativity and body shaming. In the past, she has opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, and she has encouraged her fans to embrace their bodies and self-worth.

Key takeaways from Selena Gomez's story

  • The reaction of other celebrities and fans: Many celebrities and fans have come out in support of Gomez, praising her for standing up to the haters.
  • The impact on Gomez's mental health: Dealing with negativity online can take a toll on anyone's mental health. It's important to be mindful of the words we use and to avoid spreading hate.
  • The importance of self-love and acceptance: Gomez is a role model for many young people. Her message of self-love and acceptance is an important one, especially in today's society.