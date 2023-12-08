Selena Gomez shows love for Benny Blanco amidst online criticism

Selena Gomez is not here for the negativity! The singer recently took to social media to defend her relationship with producer Benny Blanco after receiving backlash from some fans who believe she "downgraded" by dating him.

The controversy started when Gomez began posting pictures with Blanco on her Instagram stories, seemingly confirming their romance. Some fans took to Twitter and other platforms to express their disapproval of the relationship, comparing Blanco to Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The Calm Down crooner wasn't about to let the negativity slide. She responded to the hateful comments directly, writing in one post: "Facts." In another comment, she wrote: "He's better than anyone I've ever been with."

While Gomez has since deleted the comments, the message was clear: she's happy with Blanco and will not tolerate negativity about their relationship.

This isn't the first time Gomez has spoken out against negativity and body shaming. In the past, she has opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety, and she has encouraged her fans to embrace their bodies and self-worth.

Key takeaways from Selena Gomez's story