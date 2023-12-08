Travis Kelce, from wildest dreams to reality, plans to propose Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise proposal for his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, on her upcoming birthday. Swift turns 34 on December 13th, and Kelce is allegedly planning to pop the question during a birthday bash he's throwing for her.



According to sources close to the couple, Kelce has been planning the proposal for weeks and is "very nervous but excited" about it. He has reportedly enlisted the help of Swift's close friends and family to make sure everything goes perfectly.

Will Taylor Swift say yes to Travis Kelce?

Many factors suggest a positive outcome.

Both Kelce and Swift have spoken openly about wanting to get married and have children. In a recent interview, Kelce said that he can see himself marrying Swift and that they've even discussed having kids. Swift has also spoken about her desire to settle down and start a family.

Their relationship seems to be strong and supportive. Kelce has been a constant source of support for Swift throughout her career, and they often appear happy and in love when they're spotted together in public.

They share similar values. Both Kelce and Swift are family-oriented and have spoken about the importance of having a strong foundation in their lives.

Potential roadblocks in Swift-Kelce love story

Their busy schedules. Both Kelce and Swift have demanding careers that require them to travel frequently. It's unclear how they would manage their schedules if they were to get married and have children.

The pressure of public scrutiny. As two of the most famous people in the world, Kelce and Swift would be under intense scrutiny if they were to get married. It's possible that this pressure could lead to problems in their relationship.