King Charles urged to stand for Kate Middleton following Endgame claims

File Footage

The former butler of the royal family Paul Burrell raised serious concerns about King Charles’ silence over Omid Scobie’s explosive claims in his controversial book Endgame.



In the Dutch version of his book, the royal author allegedly released the names of two royal figures, who were involved in unethical conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s skin colour.



He also made some vile comments about the Princess of Wales in the book.



Paul slammed the royal biographer, saying, "How dare he criticise a girl that has given up her life, a woman who has dedicated herself to the service of her country, how dare he pull the rug from underneath her feet."



He called Omid's claims a 'grenade' which has been thrown in the middle of the royal family.

The well-wisher of the royal family added, "I think the fire around the book has made it bigger than it would have been originally, it's a clever PR stunt."

He continued, "But where did he get all the information from in the first place? I doubt very much that he has had an audience with the King."



Paul expressed his disbelief as he said that it is unfortunate that Omid will get away with his despicable claims as the royals maintain their silence.

