Derek Hough's wife lands in hospital after couple's Symphony of Dance gig

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert was rushed to a hospital for an emergency brain surgery after suffering a cranial hematoma.

The 38-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 7, to reveal that the couple was getting back from their Wednesday night Symphony of Dance tour performance in Washington when Erbert became disoriented and was taken to the hospital.

“She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” the statement in the photo read.

“She is in stable condition,” the Dancing with the Stars judge said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull, which is usually caused when a blood vessel bursts in the brain.

The condition is life-threatening if not treated immediately, the publication confirmed.

The multi-hyphenate star also extended his gratitude towards the first responders and medical personnel who have “cared for and continue to care for her.”

“I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” the statement concluded.

Hough did not clarify what injury caused Erbert the condition. As per Mayo Clinic it could be caused by trauma from a fall or a car accident.