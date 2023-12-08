Phillip Schofield considered for sensational broadcasting comeback next year: ‘first love’

Schofield quit This Morning after he admitted to a past relationship with a younger male former colleague

Phillip Schofield is already being considered for a sensational comeback to broadcasting next year following ITV's official conclusion of his exit from This Morning, as revealed by MailOnline today.

Speculation suggests that the star may land a role on national radio, which is described as his 'first love.' Britain's largest commercial radio stations are reportedly competing to bring him on board to attract new listeners, potentially from competitors like BBC Radio 2.

Despite claims of a 'whitewash' in ITV's report, which cleared bosses of a cover-up and did not mention further damaging claims about Schofield's relationship with a young runner on the show, industry insiders told MailOnline that this development could pave the way for the 61-year-old to secure a new lucrative deal and return to work next year.

However, a senior British broadcasting source indicated that a return to TV for Mr. Schofield is 'unlikely – for now.'

He said: 'Now that a line has been drawn in the sand by ITV over the Schofield saga, attention will move on.'



'Within a period of time there is now a place for Phillip to return, possibly not on TV yet, but there are now a myriad of opportunities for him on commercial radio where he will be offered big money to return to his first love.'

'The KC's report gives him a fresh chance – but nobody will be surprised at all to see that ITV has found itself in the clear as it tries to save This Morning'.

Schofield quit This Morning after he admitted to a past relationship with a younger male former colleague – but neither men spoke to Jane Mulcahy KC, whose report came out yesterday.