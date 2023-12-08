Claims of Kate Middleton being a 'Stepford' wife rubbished

Kate Middleton was called a 'Stepford' wife in Endgame

Claims of Kate Middleton being a Stepford wife were rubbished after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame alluded to the Princess of Wales not having her own say in her family matters.

Nick Bullen, co-founder of True Royalty TV, said that the claims made against the Duchess of Cambridge held no merit, insisting that she and Prince William enjoy a 'partnership' together.

"I've heard from people within [Kate Middleton and Prince William’s] household that it is very much a partnership with the two of them running that household and planning their strategy and legacy moving forward," Bullen told an outlet according to OK! Magazine.

"[Kate] is strong, clear, opinionated, but knows what her role is."

Bullen believed that this would play a major benefit to the royal when she would eventually become Queen Consort.

"I think the Princess of Wales will be a queen in the most traditional sense," Bullen explained.

"She is the perfect consort in many ways. She looks great, she is great with people. She knows her job is to support the king, the monarch. And I think she understands the job. And at the same time, she has a very strong family around her."