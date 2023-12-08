Prince Harry reveals his UK plan amid 'Endgame', security row

Prince Harry reveals why he quit the royal family

Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito along with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has hinted at returning to the UK with his family.

The 39-year-old Prince has seemingly unvieled his plan to return to the UK during his ongoing security battle with the Home Office.



The youngest son of King Charles III has also explained the reason why he quit the British royal family in early 2020 and relocated to the US, claiming he was 'forced' to leave the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, in his witness statement - the excerpt of which was read on the last day of the hearing in his case against the British government at the High Court in London, told the court that "the UK is my home, and the central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home."

Prince William's younger brother's words do not only perfectly expressed his feelings about his homeland and the people but also suggest that he wants to return to the Britain with his loved ones.

However, the Duke claimed that he won't be able to fulfil his dream to return to the country until he's provided with an adequate security. Harry's UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed after he moved to the US following his exit from the royal family.

Harry's lawyer Shaheed Fatima told the court the Duke did not accept that he chose to stop being a "full-time working member of the royal family."



Fatima read Harry's written statement to the court, which said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US."

It added: "That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm´s way too."

Harry´s lawyers have argued that the decision to change his security arrangements as a result of his departure was "unlawful and unfair” given his royal status and his mother Princess Diana's death.