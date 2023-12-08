Halle Bailey stuns in crimson: 'I truly felt like a princess'

Halle Bailey, who is currently making waves as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, recently stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of another highly anticipated film, The Color Purple. The 23-year-old actress stunned in a vibrant red ball gown that left everyone feeling enchanted.

"Last night was a dream at the colour purple premiere," started Bailey's Instagram carousel on Thursday.

The singer of Angel posted multiple pictures of herself posing in a custom Off-White maroon gown with multiple layers. Bailey added a striking pair of earrings and a striking dark red lip as accessories.

“I am truly so grateful to be apart of such a moving film .. can’t wait for you all to see it on Christmas day,” she went on, then expressed her gratitude to the late Virgil Abloh's brand for making the clothing.

“Also thank you so much to @off____white for making this beautiful dress for me. I truly felt like a princess!!.”

The novel by Alice Walker and the Tony-winning Broadway musical that it inspired is being adapted into a movie soon.

In February 2022, Bailey's casting as Nettie in the Oprah Winfrey-produced film was revealed.

"She's somebody whose presence you can feel in her absence. The memory of her, the feeling of her, the strength of her comes through, even when you're only hearing her voice from her letters," Winfrey, 69, told Vanity Fair of the Chloe x Halle singer at the time.