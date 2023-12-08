Kate Middleton upsets admirers with latest move ahead of Christmas

Kate Middleton, who recently appeared in an official promo of Christmas Carol Service, upset few of her admirers with her latest fashion choice.



The Princess of Wales donned a beautiful white colour embellished long sleeved jacket for the upcoming event’s invitation video.

However, some of the social media users criticized the mother-of-three for not re-styling her old similar jacket as she always promotes sustainable fashion.



An Instagram page called @royalfashionpolice shared details of Kate’s outfit and accessories with their prices.



Several fans have mixed reactions to Kate’s new look.



One fan wrote, "New new new! I swear she has a similar jacket. Why buy another one?"



"Love this jacket. I do wish she would’ve done a re-wear here, but this jacket is so beautiful!," another chimed in.



In response to the criticism, a loyal fan of Catherine took her side, saying, "People don’t realize the impact it has when she buys something new. It’s not just a random rich girl spending money. Her fashion choices literally mean billions to the UK economy."

Princess Kate is all set to host a special Carol Service at the Westminster Abbey today, Dec. 8.

Notably, this year's event is associated with Shaping Us programme, her initiative to highlight the importance of early childhood.