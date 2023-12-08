Vanessa Hudgens reunites with ‘High School Musical’ co-stars at her wedding

Vanessa Hudgens, best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the beloved Disney Channel movie High School Musical, tied the knot with her fiancé Cole Tucker in a stunning ceremony this weekend. The couple, who announced their engagement in February 2023, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony held in Tulum, Mexico.

Adding to the special occasion, Hudgens was joined by some familiar faces from her High School Musical days. Co-stars Monique Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie, and Lucas Grabeel, who portrayed Ryan Evans, were both spotted attending the wedding and celebrating their former co-star's special day.

Coleman shared a photo on her Instagram story of the picturesque setting in Tulum, writing, "Last morning in paradise." Grabeel, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself with Hudgens and Tucker, captioning it, "Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness."

While other cast members from the High School Musical franchise were not present at the wedding, the presence of Coleman and Grabeel brought a touch of nostalgia to the occasion. Their friendship, forged on the set of the iconic Disney Channel movie, has clearly stood the test of time.

Hudgens' wedding was a beautiful and joyous event, and the presence of her High School Musical co-stars made it even more special. Congratulations to the happy couple!