Princess Kate 'secret' weapon to get through royal engagements revealed

Kate Middleton is not above wielding an inter-generational weapon at public and private engagements as part of the Royal Family.



For her latest column for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Claire Cisotti focused on the serotonin-laden photos of the royal members as they are captured cracking into laughter on several occasions.

She reflected on how the Princess of Wales has flawlessly adopted similar technique, brightening up each occasion with her perfect smile and infectious laughter.

Cisotti particularly pointed out Kate’s conduct at the Royal Variety Performance held last week at the Albert Hall, where she let her sense of humor in full display while meeting a slew of A-list stars.

“It's been said before that Catherine and William's ability to smile together is one of the things that holds them together so tightly as a unit, but humour appears to be a key weapon for the Princess in public, too,” claimed the royal expert.

“Not that she is alone in that, as laughter - the more uproarious the better - is something that generations of royals have agreed upon,” added Cisotto.

It is safe to say the Royal Family relied on exuding positivity through their emotions in the interactions with public to appear invincible despite being consistently embroiled in a controversy or two.