King Charles mulls over 'catastrophic' decision over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles was in the midst of mending ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal family fear public scrutiny in the event they decide to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold.

A source claimed, according to OK! Magazine, that because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s popularity nose-dived due to their consistent move to cash in on their private issues with them, it was now reported that the couple has been on the fence to return to their former lives as royals.

Read More: King Charles, Prince William react to Prince Harry's plea for UK return

However, the prospect of this has reportedly left the royal family feeling concerned over the repercussions of it should they decide to welcome them back.

The source added that the royals felt the impact of their decision could have ‘catastrophic’ implications over their public perception.

"Senior royals are more than aware that Harry and Meghan’s popularity has nose-dived since 'Megxit' and are concerned that letting them back into the fold could prove catastrophic for the family," the source said.

Read More: Prince Harry, King Charles likely to end feud before Christmas

"They don’t want to be part of being booed at public events and they certainly don’t want to be seen as weak for allowing them back in after everything they’ve done," they added.