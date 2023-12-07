Prince Harry, King Charles likely to end feud before Christmas

King Chares will be 'putting on a brave face' to ensure he can reconcile with Harry and his family

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to reconcile with his disgruntled son Prince Harry, may have a special plan to broker a peace deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 75-year-old monarch, who wants to end his and Prince William's feud with the Duke in his reign, will be 'putting on a brave face' to ensure he can reconcile with Harry and his family.



The monarch, according to a PR expert, will use his years of diplomatic experience to secure a peace deal with the Sussexes. The King is likely to use an "unequalled level of diplomacy" to reconcile with the couple.

"The royals are very, very good at media relations, PR and diplomacy," reputational management expert Eddie Coram James told the Daily Express.



The expert went on: "I would expect them to be able to put their unequalled level of experience in diplomacy to good use when it comes to their handling of any potential."



Speaking of Harry and Meghan's pal Omid Scobie's book, Coram James suggested the recent allegations in Endgame are not likely to affect the King's commitment to reconcile with his son.

Scobie has maintained he was not briefed by the Duke and Duchess but the nature of some of the allegations have fuelled doubts on whether the couple could have been involved.



He added: "As far as the plan for reconciliation is concerned, I don’t think that this would affect it. When it comes to reconciliation, there would quite possibly be an external mediator involved."



The expert tried to explain how the opponents can make amends, saying: "If I was handling the meeting, I would be urging both parties to ignore the circus and fanfare surrounding events, and to focus solely on the facts and goal."