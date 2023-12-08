Adele credits Rich Paul’s late mother for raising a ‘good man’

Adele, who recently confirmed her marriage to husband Rich Paul, paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Minerva Martin for raising him like a gentleman.



The Hello singer was honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday, December 8.



During her award acceptance speech, the songstress said, "I actually have many men in my life who I love and who love me, but in the spirit of this morning and in fear of bras being burned, I'm gonna thank their mothers and not them."

Notably, the Grammy Award winner credited her husband’s mother for raising "a good man who [does] not think that a woman's power diminishes their own."



Earlier in November, Adele confirmed her marriage with the renowned sports agent at her best friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles.



During the show, Alan playfully asked that if "anyone [in the audience] got married recently." In response, the Skyfall singer shouted, "I did."



The couple, who has been dating since 2021, sparked marriage rumours after the 35-year-old singer referred to Rich as her “husband” on different occasions during her Las Vegas residency.



Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. The two parted ways in 2019.

The former partners welcomed a son named Angelo in 2012.