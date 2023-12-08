Princess Kate puts on brave face as she gears to host Christmas Carol

File Footage

Kate Middleton delivered a heartfelt message about this year’s Carol Service in an official advertisement made for the upcoming event.



The Princess of Wales expressed her immense gratitude towards those who support the young members of the society.



Royal expert Rebecca English took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the official statement of the future Queen.

The tweet read, "A message from Princess of Wales: ‘Join me this Christmas Eve for a special Carol Service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years."

Earlier, Kate delivered a heart touching speech about the importance of early childhood at the Shaping Us National Symposium.



The mother-of-three shared, "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."



Kate went on to urge everyone to build a healthier world which will help in nurturing the foundations that support our children.

