Nicki Minaj unveils 'Pink Friday 2' tracklist: Check out

Nicki Minaj surprised fans by releasing a tracklist for her album, Pink Friday 2 via social media.
As promised by the rapper, the tracklist, accompanied with the album was released with a pink-themed video on her official Instagram and X handles on Friday, Dec. 8, which is notably also her birthday as she turns 41.
She previously confirmed the release of Pink Friday 2 will coincide with her birthday during an Instagram Live.
“The new album date for this incredible body of work, that I am so proud of is on a special day to me and to the Barbz — it will come out on my birthday,” Minaj announced. ”Pink Friday 2 I am so happy to announce will be out on my birthday.”
It was initially supposed to launch on Oct. 20, which was later postponed to Nov. 17 before finally landing a December release date.
According to the tracklist, the album comprises 22 fresh tracks, and feature a star-studded line-up of collaborators, including Billie Eilish, Drake, J. Cole, Tate Kobang, Lil Wayne, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert among others.
