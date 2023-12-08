‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star Alan Ruck sued for four-way pizza shop crash

Alan Ruck’s crash was suspected to be caused simply due to his old age

Alan Ruck is being sued by one of the drivers he collided with before ramming into a pizzeria in a four-way crash that occurred over a month ago.

In a new lawsuit obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the plaintiff, Horacio Vela, claimed he was “patiently waiting” at a red light around 9 PM when the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star “unexpectedly” rear-ended his Hyundai Elantra.

The plaintiff further claimed that although he was stopped at the red light, Ruck “abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle,” pushing him into the intersection where “it collided with another vehicle.”

Allegedly, Ruck still didn’t hit the brakes, continuing at “a high rate of speed” and hitting yet another vehicle before crashing into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza shop.

Though initial reports indicated otherwise, Vela was one of the three people who were subsequently transported to the hospital for “severe injuries and damages.”

Vela further demanded compensation for “property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages” after his car was totaled with him in it.

On October 31, TMZ reported that the Succession star was involved in a devastating four-way crash, his truck clipping three cars before plowing into the side of Raffalo’s Pizza at La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Following investigation, law enforcement concluded that the 57-year-old actor wasn’t under the influence, but was simply too technologically challenged to work his hi-tech Rivian R1T truck, per TMZ.

The reason Vela filed the lawsuit was because Ruck’s insurance “has refused to accept responsibility for the crash” and “ghosted” his attorneys, hence forcing their hand to “file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove [his] case.”