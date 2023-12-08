Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's steamy PDA at Gold Coast amidst affair rumors

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino at Gold Coast airport.

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino exit from Brisbane thriller set.

The dynamic duo, currently in the midst of filming the thriller Eden in Brisbane, showcased a united front on Thursday as they glided through Gold Coast Airport, en route to the U.S. for the festive season.

Sydney and Jonathan were spotted hand in hand, with smiles that could light up the terminal.

The heat between Anyone But You co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell sparked rumors of a real-life romance, intensifying when Powell quietly parted ways with his model girlfriend, Gigi Paris, in April.

Speculations reached a fever pitch earlier this year, prompting Sydney to set the record straight in Variety's interview.

In the tell-all, the 26-year-old actress dismissed the rumors, emphasizing the nature of their rom-com project. "It's a rom-com. That's what people want!"

Sydney declared, adding, "Glen and I don't really care."

She highlighted their strong friendship and mutual respect, emphasizing their dedication to their craft.

"We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time," she shared.