Simon Cowell all smiles as he attends ICAP's annual charity day

File Footage

Simon Cowell appeared in high spirits as he participated in ICAP's annual charity day at the trading firm's London headquarters on Thursday.



The 64-year-old music mogul opted for a casual look in a black T-shirt, joining numerous stars in support of ICAP's 31st annual charity day.

Sporting orange-tinted glasses, he laughed and mingled with the crowd, even posing with comedian Keith Lemon. Simon actively participated in phone duties, joining staff behind the computers to contribute to the event's fundraising efforts, benefiting charities worldwide.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was joined by celebrities like Joan Collins, Alex Scott, and Billie Piper, all showing their support at the charity day. Alex, grinning, posed alongside actress Billie Piper, who wore a black blazer with sparkly detailing, mirroring the former England footballer's style.

Since its inception in 1993, ICAP Charity Day has raised over £160 million, supporting more than 2,900 charitable causes globally. The event donates 100% of the company's revenues and brokers' commissions to fund specific charitable projects with a positive impact.