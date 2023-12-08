Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her mother Blythe Danner an inspiration behind her acting career

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her mother played a pivotal role in her acting career

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently revealed her mother Blythe Danner was her inspiration behind her acting career.



Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Iron Man actress shared how her mother played a pivotal role in her Hollywood career.

“My mother is an actress. She did mostly theatre. And so, I grew up as a little girl watching her rehearse plays and running around the theatre, said Paltrow, per Variety.

The Emma actress continued, “My mother would even say she always felt a bit insecure.”

“When she was on stage, she was the most powerful, integrated force of nature that I have ever seen. And so, I wanted to be that,” stated the actress.

Elsewhere at Red Sea festival, the Marvel alum detailed what she learned from another longtime actress, Jessica Lange, who she worked with on Hush back in 1998.

Describing her movie, she made alongside Lange as “really, really terrible”, mentioned Paltrow, “I still took away a lot from watching Jessica on set.”

Paltrow noted, “Jessica had such an interesting style and technique that she had developed over all these years.”

“And so some people like that… I think about these amazing people that I got to work with and see all the different ways and then kind of made my own techniques,” added the actress.