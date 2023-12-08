Prince William ‘surprises’ woman in heartwarming charity walk moment

Prince William surprised a woman during a charity walk dedicated to her late daughter's memory

This touching moment captures Prince William surprising a woman during a charity walk dedicated to her late daughter's memory.

In a Facebook video, Emma Webb is visibly shocked as the Prince of Wales unexpectedly joins her on the 13th day of a fundraising trek from Wales to London.

Ms. Webb, who tragically lost her 16-year-old daughter Brodie to suicide in March 2020, aims to raise awareness about mental health in young people.

While pulling a life-size horse statue along a pavement near Slough, oblivious to the future king's presence behind her, Prince William casually approaches and warmly embraces her.

Emma, expressing her astonishment on Facebook, wrote, 'So day 13 and this happened. How very, very kind and supportive. Keep watching for the biggest surprise.'

Emma has successfully raised £30,000 for the trek in memory of her daughter, a promising equestrian and rising star in showjumping, with stellar predictions for her GCSEs.

She had disappeared into a patch of local woodland and ended her short life.