Oprah Winfrey addresses dramatic weight loss at The Color Purple world premiere

Oprah Winfrey discusses weight loss journey at her new movie premiere

Oprah Winfrey has addressed her recent weight loss journey during appearance at The Color Purple world premiere earlier this week.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, the former talk show host said, “It's not one thing, it's everything.”

Oprah, who looked stunning in a figure-hugging long-sleeved purple gown at the event, told the outlet, “I intend to keep it that way. I was on that treadmill today.”

Oprah’s new movie, which will release in theatres on December 25, is based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel and is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Earlier in September, Oprah hosted a panel, Oprah Daily’s The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight, where she opened up about the obesity crisis.

“You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life,” she continued.

The media mogul revealed, “My highest weight was 237 lbs. I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years.”

“You all have watched me diet and diet and diet,” she stated, adding, “It's a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”

Recalling her obesity days, Oprah pointed out, “This is a world that has shamed people for being overweight forever. And all of us who’ve lived it know that people treat you differently, they just do.”

“It’s that thing where people are like, 'Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there’s nothing in here for you. There is a condescension. There is stigma’,” she added.