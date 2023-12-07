Jennifer Lopez makes rare comment about Taylor Swift’s huge milestone

Jennifer Lopez gives name for woman of the year at Elle's Women in Hollywood event

Jennifer Lopez has recently dished out name of fellow pop singer who “killed it this year” with her blockbuster shows around the world.



Jennifer spoke up on the red carpet at Elle's Women in Hollywood event at Nya Studios West earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The Maid in Manhattan actress looked gorgeous in her metallic silver armour-like chest-baring top alongside husband Ben Affleck.

While discussing about her personal pick for Woman of the Year, Lopez told E! News, “Taylor's kinda killing it this year.”

The Shotgun Wedding star continued, “Yeah, I would say Taylor, maybe.”

JLo disclosed her choice very clearly despite taking a moment to ponder over this question about woman of the year.

Lopez was not the only celeb lauding Swift for her achievement. Reese Witherspoon also gave a shout-out to the songstress on social media.

The Legally Blonde star re-shared a photo of Swift’s Time magazine cover into Instagram Story where the actress also praised the writer of the article for writing substantial content.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez opened up about Affleck’s appearance as a cameo in an upcoming music video.

To which, JLo replied, “You'll have to wait and see, I guess.”

Meanwhile, Lopez was honoured with fifth Icon Award, which she revealed she never envisioned in her younger years.

“I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe...But this is my fifth Icon Award,” she stated at the Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.