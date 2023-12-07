Kim Kardashian's instagram drowning in snake emojis following Taylor Swift's explosive interview

Taylor Swift opens up about psychological battle with Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian found her Instagram flooded with snake emojis as a response, in the wake of Taylor Swift's revelatory Time Magazine interview this week.

Swift, recently crowned Time Magazine's Person of the Year at the age of 33, didn't mince words in the interview, accusing Kim of taking her down psychologically and compelling her to go into seclusion during their prolonged feud.

The pop sensation subtly labeled Kim Kardashian and her former husband, Kanye West, as 'trash.'

This latest development recalls a memorable 2016 tweet from Kim, wherein she exclaimed, "Wait, it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!"



Following the publication of Taylor Swift's TIME Magazine Person of the Year interview, fans swiftly revisited the infamous feud that inspired much of her 2017 album, "Reputation."

The album extensively delved into Swift's experiences during the highly publicized ordeal, incorporating an abundance of snake imagery as a veiled reference to Kim Kardashian.

The feud originated in 2016 when Kim's then-husband, Kanye West, included vulgar lyrics about Swift in a song, claiming she had given her consent.

Swift denied the allegations, and Kim released what Swift described as "an illegally recorded phone call" between them, aiming to prove otherwise.

Swift revealed in the interview that the public fallout felt like "a career death," asserting, "Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me."

She discussed the toll it took on her mental health, stating, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

The ordeal led Swift to make significant life changes, including relocating to a foreign country and avoiding public appearances for a year.

While Swift did not specify her new location, it is widely rumored that she rented a home in London to be with her then-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift detailed the extent of her isolation during this period, admitting to pushing away most people in her life due to a profound lack of trust.

She emphasized the psychological impact, saying, "I went down really, really hard." The interview provides a candid look into the toll that the Kardashian-West fallout took on Swift's personal and professional life.