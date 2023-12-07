King Charles steps out as Prince Harry gives witness statement in UK court

King Charles steps out to visit a Christmas market at Ealing Broadway shopping center

King Charles was all smiles and in high spirits as he stepped out to visit a Christmas market at Ealing Broadway shopping center on Thursday



Dressed in stunning coat teamed with a shirt and a violet tie, the monarch was seen mingling with local business owners and stallholders at the market when Prince Harry's witness statement was reading in the court.

During the visit, King Charles, 75, got Santa's seal of approval as he met Father Christmas at the market.

The King was told by the amusing Santa that he is at the "very top of his good list". The monarch couldn't help but smile in reaction the comments.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared the video of King Charles's visit to the festive market in London.

The clip was captioned: "The King has visited Ealing Broadway Christmas Market, where His Majesty met local business owners and stallholders - including recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service."

At the same time, the Duke of Sussex's witness statement was reading during his High Court hearing, where he's challenging the decision to remove his automatic security.



In his statement, Harry claimed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can't "feel at home" in the UK if it isn't "possible to keep them safe". Harry's barrister told the court his decision to leave for the US was not a choice.

"The UK is my home, and the UK is central to the heritage of my children. It is a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live in the United States. That cannot happen if it is not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil," said Harry in his written statement.

"I cannot put my wife in danger like that and given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too," he added.