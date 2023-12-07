Matt Bomer discusses passing on 'Barbie's' role: 'It was cast perfectly'

Matt Bomer is perfect as Ken, even though he wasn't cast in Barbie.



The Maestro actor revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he doesn't regret not playing one of the Kens in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which came out in theatres in July.

“You made headlines this summer, which I think was very fun, for a movie that you were not in,” host Jimmy Fallon started. “Not many people do that. I mean, normally they’re in the movie.”

"I got really into it, actually," Bomer, 46, recalled of the audition process. "I had some projects in development — I wasn't sure if they were gonna happen, or when they were gonna happen — so I auditioned."

Bomer claimed that he had been "looking forward to" being in the movie and had dressed in "four different looks" for the audition, which included "Malibu Ken" and "business suit Ken."

However, the celebrity told Fallon, 49, that he turned down the Barbie job because it would have required him to spend a year away from his family, "which was just too much time away," and because some of the projects he had in production "came to fruition."

When asked if he believed he should have directed Barbie because it is currently "the biggest movie in the world," Bomer said he didn't think so.

“I mean, I hope I get to work with Greta someday — she’s phenomenal,” he added of Gerwig, 40. “But I think they made a perfect movie and it was cast perfectly, and I got to do Fellow Travelers and Maestro and spend time with my family.”

“I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens — and I dressed differently for all of them,” he told the outlet. “I recorded the lines of the other person’s dialogue on my recorder and then gave myself space to respond.”